Lynn Beckwith Jr. received a 2020 Drum Major Award from Christian Hospital. Drum Major Awards are bestowed upon unsung individuals who have given time, talents, and treasure in service of justice and equality. Beckwith is chair of the Riverview Gardens School District Special Administrative Board and president of the Saint Louis County Library Board of Trustees.
Lynn Beckwith Jr. receives 2020 Drum Major Award from Christian Hospital
