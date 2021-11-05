Thompson Coburn announced that litigator Sonette Magnus has joined the firm as a partner in its St. Louis office. Magnus was previously a partner in the St. Louis office of Lewis Rice. She began her legal career by serving as the law clerk to the chief judge of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. In 2020, Magnus was appointed by the Government of Canada, and confirmed by the State Department of the U.S., to serve as Canada’s Honorary Consul for the greater St. Louis area. Magnus serves on the board of directors for the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and as a trustee of the Federal Practice Memorial Trust for the Eastern District of Missouri. She earned her J.D. from Emory University School of Law, and a B.A. in criminology and political science from the University of Toronto.
featured
People on the Move
Magnus joins Thompson Coburn as litigation partner
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Tommy DeBarge, co-founder of R&B group Switch dead at 64
- Former abusive relationship has left Taraji P. Henson with part of her lip missing
- Case closed
- Honoring five outstanding educators
- Snoop Dogg’s mother Beverly Tate died, details not shared with public
- America’s economic recovery must include employees with disabilities
- Avant-Elliott named to special administrative board
- Black female physicians celebrate achievement, “amazing” work
- Cheryl’s Herbs brings holistic approach to business
- Boosie makes homophobic, hate-filled remarks toward Lil Nas X for “trolling”
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.