Makita Hill was promoted to Leadership Program manager for FOCUS St. Louis. She previously served as Program and Events coordinator, a role she held since joining FOCUS in December 2017. FOCUS St. Louis provides experience-based leadership training, civic issue education and public engagement initiatives with its continuum of six civic leadership programs.
