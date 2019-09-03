Makita Hill

Makita Hill was promoted to Leadership Program manager for FOCUS St. Louis. She previously served as Program and Events coordinator, a role she held since joining FOCUS in December 2017. FOCUS St. Louis provides experience-based leadership training, civic issue education and public engagement initiatives with its continuum of six civic leadership programs.

