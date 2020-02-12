Malinda Ice

Malinda Ice is among 4,768 teachers nationwide to renew their certification as a National Board Certified Teacher. She is principal of Parker Road Elementary School in the Ferguson-Florissant School District. National Board Certification is designed to develop, retain and recognize accomplished teachers and to generate ongoing improvement in schools nationwide. Created by teachers, it is the most respected professional certification available in K-12 education. 

