Leigh Consulting announced that Ralph B. Manyara has joined the technology and management consulting firm as the Head of PMO and Cybersecurity service offerings. He is a proven leader with strong digital strategy, information technology, security and operational experience, with a track record of aligning results to business goals, implementation of successful digital transformation efforts and building high performing teams. He currently also serves as an adjunct professor at St. Louis University and is passionate about IT research. He holds bachelor's degrees in biology and chemistry from Southwest Minnesota State University, an MBA from St. Louis University, and a doctorate from Logan University. He has also acquired the following certifications: PMP, Certified Change Management Practitioner, Professional Scrum Master, Lean Project Management, Six Sigma (Green Belt), and Executive Management, Strategic and Organizational Leadership.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
