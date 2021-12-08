Marcus Bolden

Marcus Bolden, business assistance manager, came to Justine PETERSEN in the fall of 2021.  Bolden was born and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas and has now been a resident of St. Louis for two decades.  The move to St. Louis came via a promotion within Southwestern Bell where he worked for 14 years mostly as a communications consultant for their Global Division.  He also has twelve years (active/reserve) of military service with the U.S. Navy as an operations specialist and attended Webster University for his undergrad degree in computer science.  Bolden volunteers as a “Big” for Big Brothers and Big Sisters, experienced and competed in muay thai kickboxing, loves the outdoors, spending time with family, and also a music production creator.

