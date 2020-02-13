Martel Hulsey

Martel Hulsey joined Kwame Building Group, Inc. as business developer and diversity monitor. His responsibilities include creating business and marketing opportunities and maintaining existing client communications. As diversity monitor, he oversees construction sites to ensure and verify minority involvement on projects. He has four years of experience in the marketing industry. Kwame Building Group is an employee-owned construction management firm.

