St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Snow likely. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers. Some sleet may mix in. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.