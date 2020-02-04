Marty Joe Murray Jr. won the Project Management Institute’s award for emerging leaders. He was recognized based on his ability to implement analytical and technological solutions for multiple Fortune 500 healthcare companies. Working at Express Scripts he joined the Retail Network Operations team as a project manager. In this role he works to develop products and programs that help lower the cost of prescription drugs for millions of Americans. He also is Democratic committeeman for St. Louis’ 7th Ward.
