Central Bank has named Alexis Mason as branch manager at one of its 140 locations rooted in communities across the Midwest. Through mentorship, Mason said she plans to inspire young professionals to excel in the banking industry. She is an alumna of Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in business with an emphasis in finance from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- St. Louis County congratulates dispatcher who used racial slur on police radio
- Jamaa Birth Village, Generate Health together launch the St. Louis 360 Doulas Initiative
- Gorilla Glue Girl’ goes to LA to unglue her hair
- Editor's Note: Owning Up To St. Louis Public Radio's Racist Past
- SLPS board passes new school moratorium as Missouri legislature debates charter funding
- What do you see as the biggest challenges to public transit needs and what would you do to address them?
- Nelly and Ali dispute about St. Lunatics
- UMSL, Lewis and Clark sign agreement to support East St. Louis nursing students
- Washington U appoints Bolton executive vice chancellor for administration
- Lieutenant colonel sues St. Louis County for discrimination after being passed over for promotion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.