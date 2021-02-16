Alexis Mason

Central Bank has named Alexis Mason as branch manager at one of its 140 locations rooted in communities across the Midwest. Through mentorship, Mason said she plans to inspire young professionals to excel in the banking industry. She is an alumna of Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in business with an emphasis in finance from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.

