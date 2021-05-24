Two other appointees announced
Nancy Cross, who retired last year as Service Employees International Union Local 1 vice president and chief negotiator after more than 20 years of service, has been appointed Mayor Tishaura Jones’ director of operations.
Cross, who was previously named to Jones’ transition team and 25-member Stimulus Advisory Board, has also active in the region’s philanthropic community.
She had served on the United Way’s board of directors since 2008 and was a member of its executive committee for a decade. She also was on finance, goal setting and nominating committees and provided mentorship for incoming new board members.
Cross also is a former vice president of St. Louis Labor Council, Labor co-chair of Missouri Jobs with Justice, the SEIU National Racial Justice Committee.
In addition to Cross’ appointment, Jones has also announced that former 60th District state Rep. Amber Sims will serve as city Register, and Alisha Sonnier will fill an open seat on the St. Louis Public Schools board.
Sonnier finished fourth in a quest for one of three open seats in the April school board race. Adam Layne’s seat on the board came open when he was named city Treasurer following Jones’, who had served in that role, was elected mayor.
“I am thrilled to appoint such dynamic, hardworking women into city government,” Jones said in a statement.
“We all have a common goal: to make the city of St. Louis a better place to live, work and educate our children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.