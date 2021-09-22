McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has promoted Ralph Powell Jr. to the position of director of diversity for the company’s Central Region. In his new role, Powell will draw on his 18 years of hands-on construction field experience to expand McCarthy’s supplier diversity and community outreach program. This includes building and nurturing relationships with small and diverse businesses, capacity building and driving a comprehensive outreach strategy. He’ll also manage diversity initiatives for major McCarthy building projects across the 28-state Central Region. Since joining McCarthy as project engineer in 2003, Powell has worked on a wide range of health care, education and other commercial construction projects—both in St. Louis and throughout the U.S. He’ll leverage that breadth of experience in his day-to-day role as director of diversity.
