Nicole Robinson has been named vice president of public policy and community solutions for McCormack Baron Cos. Dr. Robinson has more than 13 years of leadership and management experience. As vice president of public policy and community solutions, she will actively drive public policy, policy and outreach efforts through the collection and dissemination of historic outcomes, development of white paper and briefs, analysis of the implications of policy decisions, communications with policy makers and agencies, and supporting ongoing business development and executive relationships with policy makers and agencies.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.