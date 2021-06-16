The Arts and Education Council of Greater St. Louis honored James McKay, Jr. a strings teacher and Director of Orchestras for Jennings School District, as their 2021 Arts Educator of the Year. McKay is the director of music and a co-founder of Gateway Music Outreach, a non-profit school and community-based music education program which provides quality music instruction. The program is multifaceted targeting schools, educators, school-aged youth grades K-12, parents, and the community. McKay is a member of the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra’s Task Force and is an education advisory board member for Jazz St. Louis. He has also been a strings teacher for Saint Louis Public Schools Foundation and an orchestra director for Hazelwood Schools.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Naomi Osaka leaves German Open citing mental health issues
- Bush resolution would democratize nation’s energy companies
- Case against Kim Gardner based on racism, sexism
- Corey Bradford makes puzzling, sudden break from HSSU
- African American mosque numbers dropping at accelerated rate
- Mark Anthony Campbell’s death proves COVID-19 still deadly
- Viral video circulates of King Harris in heated argument
- New SLDC director seeks to bring economic justice to St. Louis
- City looking to fill 100 vacant job openings
- Black Rep actress Christina F. Yancy is back on stage, back to life after COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.