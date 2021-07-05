The Harris-Stowe State University Board of Regents announced that Michael P. McMillan was elected chair of the Board of Regents at its annual June meeting. The Board of Regents serves as the governing board of Harris-Stowe State University and is charged with advancing the University’s mission and setting policy to guide the university. McMillan succeeds Attorney Ronald A. Norwood of Lewis Rice, who has served the board since 2014 and as chair since 2015. McMillan currently serves as the President and CEO of The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc., which provides social services to the Metropolitan St. Louis community. He has grown the agency’s budget by $18 million in the past eight years and recently completed a merger with the historic Grace Hill Settlement House.
