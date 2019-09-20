Melanie Adams was honored as a Pioneer in Education by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for her service on the Special Administrative Board (SAB) for the St. Louis Public School District. Under the SAB’s guidance, the district improved student and district performance, stabilized leadership and regained full accreditation. She is now the director of the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum in Washington, D.C.
