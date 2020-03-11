Mellve Shahid Sr.

Mellve Shahid Sr. is president and founder of The Empowerment Network, received a 2020 Drum Major Award from Christian Hospital. Drum Major Awards are bestowed upon unsung individuals who have given time, talents, and treasure in service of justice and equality. The Empowerment Network is a prostate cancer advocacy organization and a resource center for patients and families affected by prostate cancer.

