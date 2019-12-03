Melvin Gates earned a spot in an All-Suburban honors music program. A 10th grade student at Normandy High School, he was selected for the All Suburban Honors Mixed Choir. The All-Suburban honors music programs are coordinated by the St. Louis Suburban Music Educators Association, a professional organization for music educators for member schools of EducationPlus that also is affiliated with the National Association for Music Education.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- James H. Buford, longtime Urban League leader, passes at 75
- Citizen video seems to show police planting gun
- Were racism and sexism behind Gabrielle Union’s ‘AGT’ exit?
- Richard Pryor Jr. discusses recent trauma regarding Paul Mooney allegations
- Impact and not optics: How we can increase the number of African Americans in medicine
- No Limit Reunion Tour was anything but “bout it, bout it!”
- Football Flyers go for ninth championship
- Clinical trials may treat the untreatable
- Giving thanks for public service – and hisses for disservice
- NGA breaks ground in North St. Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.