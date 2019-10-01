Michael Casimir

Michael Casimir joined the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra full-time on viola following a one-year appointment as a replacement musician. A graduate of the Juilliard School and the Curtis Music Institute, he was awarded second place in the 2015 and 2011 International Sphinx Competitions, and won the grand prize at the Hudson Valley Philharmonic Competition in 2013. He recorded for the “Lion King” soundtrack and has composed music for a mobile game.

