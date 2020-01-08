Michael Hunigan was hired by Capacity as its VP of Product. Capacity is an AI-native knowledge-sharing platform founded by former Answers.com CEO David Karandish. With over 25 years of technology experience, Hunigan is a product leader who specializes in driving product vision and road maps for businesses. He focuses on collaboration between the customer and company as well as cross-functional partners. His specialties include VoC applications such as CX Measurement, Feedback, and Ratings & Reviews where he is a co-author of patent (15/693,890). He previously held senior leadership roles in product management and design for Multiply (formerly Answers.com), ForeSee and Webcollage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.