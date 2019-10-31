Michael Thompson joined Kwame Building Group, a St. Louis-based pure construction management firm, as a Marketing Business Developer. Thompson’s responsibilities are to support KWAME’s diverse business goals and objectives by building and maintaining mutually beneficial, long-term relationships with prospective and existing clients. He has more than four years of marketing and digital media experience and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Maryville University.
