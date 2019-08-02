Michael Triplett

Michael Triplett was appointed assistant superintendent of Leadership & Accountability for the Riverview Gardens School District. He will guide the operation of all 13 district schools by working with department directors, principals and building staff to implement Superintendent Scott Spurgeon’s vision for the district. Most recently, he served as program director for Innovative Concept and Griscom Academies for Saint Louis Public School District.  

