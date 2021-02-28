Leslie Tolliver has been named senior employee relations specialist at Midland States Bank.
In her new role will manage all employee relations matters, talent acquisitions for key bank roles and serve as chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Council and lead all of Midland's diversity and inclusion efforts.
