Gwen Mizell is Ameren's first chief sustainability officer and vice president of innovation. In this role, Mizell leads Ameren’s efforts to develop and integrate sustainability strategies across the company, drive innovation and influence the adoption of clean electrification.
Prior to joining Ameren in 2015 as director of diversity and inclusion, Mizell held positions of increasing responsibility at Westinghouse Electric, ABB, Calpine Corporation, and KEMA Consulting before starting her own business in energy consulting. Mizell holds a master’s degree in management and public policy analysis from Carnegie Mellon University and a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
