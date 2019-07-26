Monica Williams-Woods

Monica Williams-Woods was named assistant superintendent of Human Resources for the Riverview Gardens School District. She will be responsible for staff recruitment, employee relations and district procedures. Previously she served as director of Human Resources of Ritenour School District. She has more than 26 years of leadership experience in educational settings, including roles as a principal and district administrator after starting her career as a classroom teacher.

