Monica Williams-Woods was named assistant superintendent of Human Resources for the Riverview Gardens School District. She will be responsible for staff recruitment, employee relations and district procedures. Previously she served as director of Human Resources of Ritenour School District. She has more than 26 years of leadership experience in educational settings, including roles as a principal and district administrator after starting her career as a classroom teacher.
Monica Williams-Woods named asst. superintendent of Human Resources for RGSD
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- If I don’t make this move, St. Louis is going to kill me
- 'The toughest battle was with myself:' Bruce Franks Jr. is leaving St. Louis to heal
- Driving while black: Police continue to profile, stop and search African American drivers
- The Muny represents St. Louis – onstage and behind the scenes
- Chalana Scales-Ferguson is the new director of Academic Success Program at Univ. of Missouri School of Law
- VP Gisele Marcus helps guide the Regional Chamber to boost development in STL
- International Institute rallies opposition to Trump’s zero-refugee proposal
- RIP Quinton Jackson.
- Lisa Raye implies Nicole is a homewrecker, Murphy denies Fuqua affair
- ‘Abandoning the people of Wellston is not an option’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.