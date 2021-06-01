Gwendolyn Moore, MSW, curator of Landscape and Community Identity at Missouri Historical Society recently received a Distinguished Alumni award from Brown School of Social Work at Washington University-St. Louis. Each year, the school honors its remarkable alumni and friends who create positive change for people around the globe. Moore is a nationally recognized historian in both the written and oral tradition. She is well known for her passion and dedication for chronicling African-American history. In 2018 she was recognized at the UMSL Trailblazers ceremony – which honors and celebrates the achievements of exceptional women who’ve paved the way for others.
