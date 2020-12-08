Angela A. Moore, facilities and sustainability coordinator for the Missouri Historical Society, has been honored with a 2020 Award of Excellence from the U.S. Green Building Council in the Raising the Standard category.
Moore is being recognized for her work advocating environmental sustainability in museums and pushing for increased minority representation among sustainability professionals.
She is chair of the board of directors for the USGBC-Missouri Gateway Chapter and takes every opportunity to encourage local minority organizations to become involved with sustainability work.
