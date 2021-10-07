Sandra Moore will be presenting at the Milken Institute Global Conference on October 17. Overall, Milken is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that helps people build meaningful lives. They do work in areas ranging from philanthropy to economic studies, and other regional work as well. The Global Conference Moore will be presenting at convenes the best minds in the world to tackle its most urgent challenges and to help realize its most exciting opportunities.
Moore is the managing director and chief impact officer of Advantage Capital, an investment adviser providing equity and debt financing to established and emerging companies located in communities that are underserved by conventional sources of capital. She is a national leader in housing and community development, active in helping several federally funded Choice Neighborhoods succeed. Prior to leading Advantage Capital, Moore served as president of Urban Strategies, leading a team of professionals working in cities across the U.S. to help transform distressed urban core communities into vibrant, safe residential neighborhoods.
