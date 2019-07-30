Morgan E. Harvey joined outstanding elementary school students from across the state to take part in the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM at Loyola University, one of the Envision family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom. She was nominated by her 4th grade teacher Mrs. Garrett at McCurdy Elementary in the Hazelwood School District. She aspires to go to college and become a teacher.
