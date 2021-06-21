Shamon Moss has been hired as an attorney in the St. Louis office at Morgan & Morgan where she focuses on slip and falls and car accident personal injury cases. She graduated from Lincoln University of Missouri in Jefferson City Missouri with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in legal studies. She earned her Juris Doctor from St. Louis University School of Law. Upon graduation, Moss served as an attorney for The Hester Group where she assisted clients with traffic infractions and car accidents. She next worked as an attorney for the Law Offices of Roderick C. White where she practiced personal injury car accident pre-suit negotiations ad litigation cases.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
