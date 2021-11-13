Veronica Morrow-Reel

Veronica Morrow-Reel was elected president of the Special Administrative Board of Riverview Gardens School District. She serves on several boards and committees in the City of Dellwood,  Special School District and also served as the Vice Chair of the St. Louis Regional Unbanked Taskforce Products and Services Committee. Morrow-Reel was elected vice-chair of the SAB in June of 2010. She serves as the executive committee chair of Region 7 of the Missouri School Board Association and is currently working towards completing the requirements to become a Distinguished C.B.M. She was recently named as a part of the Neighborhood Leadership Fellows 2021 Cohort and serves as a committee member of the St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition.

