Veronica Morrow-Reel was elected president of the Special Administrative Board of Riverview Gardens School District. She serves on several boards and committees in the City of Dellwood, Special School District and also served as the Vice Chair of the St. Louis Regional Unbanked Taskforce Products and Services Committee. Morrow-Reel was elected vice-chair of the SAB in June of 2010. She serves as the executive committee chair of Region 7 of the Missouri School Board Association and is currently working towards completing the requirements to become a Distinguished C.B.M. She was recently named as a part of the Neighborhood Leadership Fellows 2021 Cohort and serves as a committee member of the St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition.
featured
People on the Move
Morrow-Reel elected president of RGSD Board
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Black America and the myth of Sisyphus
- Former abusive relationship has left Taraji P. Henson with part of her lip missing
- Chante Moore’s “man at home” Stephen Hill “puts a ring on it”
- Tommy DeBarge, co-founder of R&B group Switch dead at 64
- Family visitation and funeral services announced for Isis Alayah Mahr
- Protest aimed at Paul McKee on Saturday
- Sports Hall of Fame announces 2021 class
- Family of slain Black man demands suspect’s arrest
- Eve expecting her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper
- St. Louis deserves president’s entire Build Back Better agenda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.