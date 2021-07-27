Veronica Morrow-Reel will serve as Chair of the Region 7 Executive Committee of the Missouri School Board Association. Region 7 represents the 45 public school districts located in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County and Jefferson County. Morrow-Reel currently serves as vice chair of the special administrative board over Riverview Gardens School District and as secretary of the Special School District’s Governing Council. Outside of education, Morrow-Reel is the current community development & HOPE loan assistant of CNB STL Bank, focused on serving the needs of low- to moderate-income individuals and communities, with an emphasis on housing. She is also a former city collector and alderwoman for the City of Dellwood.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
