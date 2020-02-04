Muriel Smith was invited to join St. Louis Business Journal Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in the St. Louis area. She is executive director of De La Salle, Inc., a non-profit dedicated to supporting La Salle Middle School and enhancing the educational experience of its students. She is responsible for overseeing day-to-day activities, improving performance, developing organizational culture, supervising heads of departments, reporting on revenue, and directing organizational strategy.
