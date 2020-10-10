Muriel Smith joined the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank (and its initiative, the Alliance for Period Supplies) as executive director. She will lead and oversee all elements of operations, fundraising, and program management. Most recently she served as executive director of De La Salle, Inc.
She brings more than 20 years of experience in the St. Louis non-profit sector. She is a 2014/2015 graduate of the Focus St. Louis Coro Women in Leadership program and 2017-2018 graduate of the Leadership St. Louis. She is a member of the St. Louis Business Journal Leadership Trust and RISE Collaborative Workspace.
The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank exists to help strengthen low-income families in the St. Louis region by ensuring access to an adequate supply of diapers, and by raising awareness about the causes and consequences of diaper need in our community. https://www.stldiaperbank.org/
