Mustafa Ahmed

Mustafa Ahmed received a diversity scholarship from the global law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP. Each scholarship recipient will receive $10,000 to help defray the cost of law school tuition and related expenses during the student’s final year of law school. He is a law student at the University of Notre Dame Law School, where he previously received his LL.M. in international human rights law.

