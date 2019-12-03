Mustafa Ahmed received a diversity scholarship from the global law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP. Each scholarship recipient will receive $10,000 to help defray the cost of law school tuition and related expenses during the student’s final year of law school. He is a law student at the University of Notre Dame Law School, where he previously received his LL.M. in international human rights law.
Mustafa Ahmed receives diversity scholarship from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- James H. Buford, longtime Urban League leader, passes at 75
- Citizen video seems to show police planting gun
- Were racism and sexism behind Gabrielle Union’s ‘AGT’ exit?
- Richard Pryor Jr. discusses recent trauma regarding Paul Mooney allegations
- Impact and not optics: How we can increase the number of African Americans in medicine
- No Limit Reunion Tour was anything but “bout it, bout it!”
- Football Flyers go for ninth championship
- Clinical trials may treat the untreatable
- Giving thanks for public service – and hisses for disservice
- NGA breaks ground in North St. Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.