Nakia Douglas is the new principal for Normandy High School.
Previously she served as the deputy superintendent and chief academic officer at MGT/Gary Community Schools, an emergency service management contractor in the Gary, Indiana public schools.
She also served as the national special education director with the Phalen Leadership Academies in Indiana and Michigan, as an assistant principal in the Indianapolis Public Schools, and as a classroom teacher in several school districts in Illinois and Indianapolis.
“Her experience in urban education in leadership and as a classroom teacher will be invaluable to the important work we have to do to improve student achievement,” said Marcus C. Robinson, Normandy Superintendent of Schools.
The Normandy Schools Collaborative is governed by a Joint Executive Governing Board with members appointed by the State Board of Education. It was created by the State Board of Education with the same boundary as the Normandy School District in 2014. It is provisionally accredited.
Douglas earned her bachelor’s degree in English and Secondary Education from Indiana State University in Terre Haute. She earned her master’s degree in School Leadership from the University of Indianapolis, and an Education Specialist degree from Ball State University. Douglas is currently completing coursework toward her doctorate degree in Education Leadership from Ball State University in Indiana.
