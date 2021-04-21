Bree Ballentine

Bree Ballentine, of St. Peters, MO, has joined Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) as Human Resources Manager. Ballentine’s responsibilities include benefits and payroll administration, government reporting and compliance, leadership and organizational change, performance management and employee relations. Ballentine has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, finance and hospitality industries.

