Missouri Governor Mike Parsons recently appointed former senator Jamilah Nasheed  to the state Board of Probation and Parole. Nasheed was twice elected to represent the people of the fifth senate district in the Missouri State Senate from 2013 to 2021. Prior to being elected to the state senate, she served as the State Representative for Missouri’s 60th house district. During her time in the Missouri General Assembly, Ms. Nasheed received several awards and recognitions, including Senator of the Year from the Missouri Workforce Housing Association and the Champion Award from the St. Louis Regional Chamber. Ms. Nasheed is a founder of the “In it 2 Win” Coalition, which identifies students who have dropped out of school, or were pushed out, and assists in returning them to the classroom. 

