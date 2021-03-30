EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan
Michael S. Regan was sworn in as the 16th Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on March 11. On his first day, Regan committed to working closely with and supporting EPA's career public servants, restoring the role of science and transparency, addressing climate change, and prioritizing environmental justice. Regan is the first Black man and the second person of color to lead the EPA. Regan returns to EPA after starting his career at the agency, rising to the role of national program manager responsible for designing strategic solutions with industry and corporate stakeholders to reduce air pollution, improve energy efficiency and address climate change. Prior to his nomination, Regan served as the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.
HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge
The 18th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is Marcia L. Fudge. Throughout her career, she has worked to help low-income families, seniors, and communities across the country. Secretary Fudge served as U.S. Representative for the 11th Congressional District of Ohio from 2008 to March 9; was a member of several Congressional Caucuses and past chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. Fudge is committed to making the dream of homeownership - and the security and wealth creation that comes with it - a reality for more Americans. Under Fudge’s leadership, HUD will work to eradicate the growing homelessness issue, put an end to discriminatory practices in the housing market, and ensure that fair housing rules are doing what they are supposed to do: opening the door for families who have been systematically locked out for generations to buy homes and have a fair shot at achieving the American dream.
