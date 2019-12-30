Neil Daniels II was recognized by his peers and students as the Parkway Southwest Middle Teacher of the Year. He has taught for nine years and is a 7th grade World History teacher in the Parkway School District. He has been a Parkway NEA executive board member for eight years, treasurer for three years and part of the negotiation team three times over seven years. He is currently pursuing a doctorate degree in Education focused on the impact of black boys in suburban schools from Maryville University.
