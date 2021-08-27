St. Louis Public Schools Foundation Board of Directors announced that Bridget Jones joined the SLPS Foundation as the next president & CEO. Most recently, Jones was the Executive Director of the Youth and Family Center in St. Louis. During her time with the Youth and Family Center Jones doubled the operating budget. As a consultant with Changing Our World, she helped raise more than $120 million for the Roman Catholic Foundation of Eastern Missouri and worked on several large-scale capital campaigns for other religious institutions and nonprofits across the country. Jones has also served as the Director of Advancement with Covenant House MO and the Director of Youth and Family Programs with Better Family Life, Inc. In her role at Better Family Life, Inc. she worked closely as a partner to Saint Louis Public Schools.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.