Nikki Spotts will be honored as Art Educator of the Year by the Arts and Education Council. She teaches at Shaw VPA Elementary School as the dance director and arts department chairperson. She has taught dance at a variety of community centers and dance studios, as well as afterschool programs, master classes, colleges and universities, and teaches in her own dance company, The Nikki Bradford Dance Ensemble.
