David Noble

David Noble, director of community economic development for Midland States Bank has recently been named market president in St. Louis. He will continue in his role as director of community economic development. Noble was previously a community development and CRA officer at Midland, and was a community development officer and CRA mortgage consultant at Midwest Bank Centre . Noble is a graduate of Saint Louis University, with a bachelor's degree in organizational studies and a master's in urban planning and development. Boards Noble serves on include the NACEDA Community Development Agency, St. Louis Equity Fund, Christian Hospital Foundation and Community Builders Network.

