Regina Marsh has joined the Normandy Schools Collaborative as director of Community Partnerships & Engagement, a new position. She will lead district strategies to provide support for students and families, and coordinate community engagement initiatives. Marsh will also serve as the district’s chief attendance officer, working with students, families and staff to eliminate barriers and streamline tracking processes for the district with attendance matters.
Prior to joining Normandy, Marsh led the Booker T. Washington Community Service Center and John Burton Housing partnership in San Francisco. There she was responsible for implementation of the organization’s strategic plan, as well as directing its fundraising, marketing, financial management, and program creation and oversight.
