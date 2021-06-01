Beverly Farm Foundation announced that Crystal Officer has been appointed as new CEO of the organization. Most recently, Officer served as senior vice president for Ada S. McKinley Community Services in Chicago, where she was responsible for the leadership of the company’s Employment and Community Support Services Programs. Her career began as a direct support person working with people with developmental disabilities. Since then, she has held leadership positions directing all facets of operations, including training coordinator, support coordinator, adult day program director, human resources director, operations director, senior vice president, and executive director for leading companies in the field.
