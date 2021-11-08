Ayo Ojolola

Ayo Ojolola

S.M. Wilson & Co. has promoted Ayo Ojolola to assistant project manager. Ojolola joined S.M. Wilson in 2015 and has worked on several high-profile projects including IKEA, Solana East Cobb, BJC Campus Renewal and City Foundry STL. He is currently working on the Ladue School District project team, working on Old Bonhomme Elementary School, which includes two additions at two sides of the school and renovation throughout the existing school. Ojolola has a B.S. in construction engineering technology from Murray State University and is OSHA 30 certified. He is on the firm’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and is actively engaged in the community working with organizations such as Echelon St. Louis and is a member of the Regional Business Council Young Professionals Network 2020-2021 Leadership 100.

