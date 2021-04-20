Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, recently hired Janae King as Fresh Rx Intake Specialist and Danielle Williams as Fresh Rx Food and Nutrition Specialist. King will be responsible for establishing the intake policies and procedures for the Fresh Rx program. She also will assemble meal kits and create distribution schedules in order to deliver meals to participants. King has more than five years of nonprofit experience and, prior to joining OFS, she worked to support unhoused communities in the St. Louis area.
Williams will assist with Fresh Rx participant enrollment, which includes nutrition assessments and nutrition education. She will work with the Fresh Rx team and local partners to secure ingredients from local and sustainable sources. Williams, who is a registered and licensed dietitian, earned her Bachelor’s degree in Food and Nutrition: Dietetics from Northwest Missouri State University.
