Congratulations to Kristen Frazier, who was recently hired by Operation Food Search as its Human Resource and Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) manager. Frazier’s responsibilities include attracting, motivating and retaining qualified team members for the nonprofit hunger relief organization. She also will develop and implement OFS’s diversity initiatives and strategies to cultivate a supportive and inclusive work environment for all employees.
Frazier has more than 10 years of experience in the human resources industry, having served in various human resource managerial positions in the education and corporate sectors. Frazier earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Resources Management from Fontbonne University.
“Kristen has the experience we need to recruit a diverse pipeline of talent,” said OFS Executive Director Kristen Wild. “We look forward to the innovative techniques she brings to our organization in order to enhance our brand with an emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion.”
