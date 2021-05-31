Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, recently hired Carlton Adams as its Chief Operating Officer. He will handle the overall strategic and operational responsibilities of the organization’s established programs, which focus on reducing child hunger and family food insecurity. Prior to joining OFS, he was acting executive director of the National Conference for Community & Justice of Metropolitan St. Louis (NCCJ St. Louis) in addition to serving as its Board President. Adams’ previous positions include vice president of Pharma revenue and invoicing at Express Scripts, and vice president of global category management at MasterCard.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
