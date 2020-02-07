Orvin T. Kimbrough was elected chairman of Midwest BankCentre by the Midwest BankCentre Board of Directors. He became CEO of Midwest BankCentre in January 2019 after serving as president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. He succeeds James A. “Jim” Watson as chairman. Watson continues as vice chairman of the board of Midwest BankCentre and the bank’s holding company, Midwest BankCentre, Inc. Philip Stupp remains chairman of Midwest BankCentre, Inc. Midwest BankCentre is St. Louis’ second largest locally owned community bank.
