The Office of Student Support Services is pleased to announce that Alana Parks has joined St. Louis Public Schools as the new director of family and community engagement. Parks brings a versatile background from corporate environments, non-profit agencies and education. Parks, a St. Louis native, attended the Ohio State University as a student-athlete and graduated with a degree in electrical and computer engineering. After graduating, Parks accepted a business analyst position with JP Morgan Chase. She transitioned into education in 2014 when she became the director of engagement for Project Lead The Way. Parks supported both Ohio and West Virginia school districts with curriculum implementation, grants and community partnerships in this role.
